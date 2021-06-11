Holdings L.P. Blackstone II Sells 500,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE BX traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

