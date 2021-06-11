Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,580 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.