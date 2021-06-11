Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Hologic worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.