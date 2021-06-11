Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.