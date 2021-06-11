Homeros Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $49.79 million and $9.58 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

