Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121,931 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $448,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

