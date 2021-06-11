HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $408,062.62 and $1.42 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

