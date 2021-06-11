Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Head to Head Comparison

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.62% 9.15% 1.19% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.21 $133.32 million $3.40 11.26 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.21

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance. The company also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. It markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

