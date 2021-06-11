Hord Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $81,366.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00176050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.01201643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,286.37 or 1.00014622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,686,379 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

