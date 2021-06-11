Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Cormark started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HZMMF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

