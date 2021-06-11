Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $48,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.