Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of Howmet Aerospace worth $51,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 148,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 964,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 681,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.