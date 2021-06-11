HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Update

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,861,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HQGE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,152,484. HQ Global Education has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About HQ Global Education
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for HQ Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HQ Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.