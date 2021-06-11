HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Update

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,861,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HQGE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,152,484. HQ Global Education has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc, a scientific research development company, focuses on the industrial hemp and CBD manufacturing industry in the United States. It provides data gathering, intelligence, and education for the industrial CBD industry. The company also processes and distributes CBD oils, as well as offers real estate management services.

