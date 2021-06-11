H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRB opened at $25.74 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

