H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

HR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN opened at C$16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.35. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.65.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.