HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 436.95 ($5.71). 14,061,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,356,129. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.27. The company has a market cap of £89.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

