HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $16,933.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.