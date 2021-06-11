Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:HPP opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

