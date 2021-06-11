Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

HGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HGEN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,910 shares of company stock worth $4,088,302. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Humanigen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

