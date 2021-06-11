Humaniq Hits One Day Trading Volume of $99,191.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.25 million and $99,191.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

