Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.24. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

