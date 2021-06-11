Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HII traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.24. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
