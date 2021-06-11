Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $37,153.76 or 0.99995364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $37.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

