Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.26

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $28.28. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 216 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.