Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $152.85 million and $1.57 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

