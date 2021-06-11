HyperExchange 1-Day Volume Tops $3,795.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $538,086.26 and approximately $3,795.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00165734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00194693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.01169402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.59 or 0.99973031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

