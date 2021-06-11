Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.63 million and $20,880.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

