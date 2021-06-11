HyperQuant Market Cap Achieves $27,019.13 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 7% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $27,019.13 and approximately $3,025.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00837057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087538 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

