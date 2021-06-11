Hyve 1-Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00055823 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00152673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00186332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01107960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.14 or 1.00038248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.