i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

IAUCF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.