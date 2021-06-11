I/O Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,198.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $3,198.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00452206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01177323 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,920,989 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.