i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Buys $95,010.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
