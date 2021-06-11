i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Buys $95,010.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

