IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2,926.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

