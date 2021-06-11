Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $915,065.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,802.64 or 0.92580671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.