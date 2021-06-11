Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICNAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

