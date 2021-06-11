ICE ROCK MINING Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,329.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $141,386.92 and approximately $35,329.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

