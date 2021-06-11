ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00196983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01185634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.48 or 1.00003045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

