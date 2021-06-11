ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $9.26 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $31,171.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00154594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.01114893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,059.14 or 0.99886577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,463 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

