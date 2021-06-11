Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Ichor worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 19.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR opened at $54.72 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.