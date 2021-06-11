Iconix Brand Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,331% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 3,561,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

