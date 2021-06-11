Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $775,497.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $775,497.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,849,973 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

