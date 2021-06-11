Idena Market Capitalization Tops $4.90 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.90 million and $45,646.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,746,139 coins and its circulating supply is 44,011,350 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

