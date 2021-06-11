Idle Reaches Market Cap of $11.54 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00016816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $125,208.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,070 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.