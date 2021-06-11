IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading 7.8% Higher

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23. 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

