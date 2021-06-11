iExec RLC Hits One Day Volume of $30.04 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00008601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $246.19 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

