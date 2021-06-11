IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $93.42

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.42, but opened at $91.31. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.