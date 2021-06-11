Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $450.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

