Illuvium Price Down 13.6% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.48 or 0.00138113 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $33.58 million and approximately $777,160.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00060140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00176307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00195884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.10 or 0.01199532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,107.47 or 0.99555356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.