Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.18. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 137,867 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at $684,666.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISNS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems in the first quarter worth $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

