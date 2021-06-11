Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,863,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 223,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 124,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

