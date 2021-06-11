Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 84.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 182.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,481,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,129,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.97.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

